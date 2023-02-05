‘Tinubu’s Saboteurs In The APC Planned To Impose Sen. Ahmed Lawan As APC Candidate’ – Jaafar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The identity of the two principal saboteurs of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, were disclosed in a series of tweets by Kano state politician Jaafar Jaafar, a former special media assistant to Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano state. In an interview with Punch paper, Jaafar asserted that Sabiu Tunde and Zangon Daura, the saboteurs, had a preferred candidate they wanted to impose on the party during the primaries, and that this candidate was Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

He claimed that since their plan had fallen through, they may have made a vow not to support Tinubu’s candidacy in an effort to hurt his chances of winning the 2023 election. Shaffer claimed that they were responsible for the present policies and had tricked the President into following them.

Initially, they considered Senator Ahmed Lawan as a replacement for Tinubu, but their plan fell through. Even when Tinubu won the election, they weren’t very supportive of him because they felt betrayed when the plan went awry. They believed Ahmed Lawan would be the wisest decision.

Tarifree (

)