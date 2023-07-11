Tinubu’s Rivers Win: You Might Hijack Results In A Day But You Don’t Win In A Day – Tonye Cole To Wike

The gubernatorial candidate representing the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, insinuated that former Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had no influence on the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the State’s Presidential election on February 25, 2023. Cole maintained that Wike was capable of manipulating results in a short period but incapable of winning in a single day.

Pastor Cole had said, “You don’t win something in a day; you might write and hijack results in a day but you do not win in a day.”

During an interview on Channels Television, Cole expressed his belief that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged victorious in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election in Rivers State due to the efforts of the State Chapter of the APC. He argued that the ruling party would have secured the victory even without Nyesom Wike’s assistance. Cole disclosed that the influential figure from Rivers State tampered with the election results to favor President Tinubu because of his personal agenda.

According to Cole, Wike manipulated the election to advance his own ambitions. He alleged that Wike deceived President Tinubu into thinking that he played a crucial role in his success. Additionally, Cole hinted that the ruling party triumphed over the main opposition party in Rivers State, but Wike manipulated the results to impose his preferred candidate.

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 40:40 minutes mark.

https://youtu.be/Fd9orB4qpcw

