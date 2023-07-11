Tinubu’s Rivers Win: I Believe That It Would’ve Been A Close Election; PDP Hijacked Results – Cole

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has revealed how the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, hijacked the February 25, 2023 Presidential election results to pursue his personal ambition; as he maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have won the election without Wike’s help, but with a slim margin.

The APC bigwig had said, “APC was already winning that election. It was totally unnecessary what happened in Rivers State by the PDP, at that point, hijacking results that were already coming out. Now, this is what i believe, i believe that it would have been a very close election.”

Forward video to 37:34 – https://youtu.be/Fd9orB4qpcw

The APC Chieftain, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, suggested that Wike rigged the February 25, 2023 Presidential election to pursue his personal ambition. The APC bigwig, who had revealed that Wike hijacked results in his local government area, went further to say that it was because the Rivers bigwig wanted to deceive President Tinubu that he hijacked the results. He insisted that Wike deceived Tinubu into believing that he delivered Rivers votes to him.

Tonye Cole went further to insist that it was unnecessary for Wike to hijack results of the February 25, 2023 Presidential contest. According to him, the ruling party had begun to win the election before Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stepped in to take the glory. He revealed that the APC had done grassroots works to ensure that President Tinubu won the election.

Matthewcontents (

)