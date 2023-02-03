Tinubu’s Remarks About President Buhari May Have Motivated His Saboteurs -Ezekiel Nya-Etok

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ezekiel Nya-Etok, a governorship candidate, has claimed that APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu may have played a role in his emergence ahead of the election. The ADC flagbearer in Akwa Ibom State said this on Plus TV where he talked about the possible region and ethnicity of Tinubu’s alleged saboteurs

In response to the topic, Nya-Etok said, “I listened to what El-Rufai said about the alleged saboteurs in the presidency, and I understand where he was coming from.” However, I think the said saboteurs are northerners and southerners who have had enough of Tinubu’s comments about President Buhari. They are Nigerians, and they are not necessarily from a particular ethnic group. You should not talk like that to the president, and I was not happy about the incident.

He added, “I am talking about Tinubu’s declaration in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he said the president is “lule.” I think Tinubu’s ordeal started in Abeokuta.

You may recall that ahead of the APC presidential primary, the now-flagbearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu, spoke at a function in Abeokuta, where he declared that it was his turn to clinch the APC presidential ticket. The incident gave birth to the popular slogan, “Emilokan.” The prominent politician had also revealed details of how he assisted Buhari’s presidential ambitions after several electoral losses.

However, Tinubu recently claimed that there are forces within the presidency trying to sabotage his presidential ambitions by reducing the chances of the APC at the upcoming presidential election. The candidate’s suspicion has since been echoed by most of his supporters.

