Tinubu’s Regime Is Playing With The Future And Destiny Of Nigeria And Nigerians – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo is a lawyer and a supporter of the Labour Party. He shared a tweet criticizing the current regime, because the hardship has increased in the country. He went further to say that Tinubu’s regime is not bringing positive changes in the country, rather things are alledgedly getting worse.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet, he made it known to us that this regime is unserious, and they are playing with the life and destiny of Nigerians. Kenneth Okonkwo also complained about Tinubu’s leadership, saying he’s not able to provide cabinet within 77 days. Kenneth Okonkwo lamented over the country’s current state, and how Nigerians are suffering.

Kenneth Okonkwo captioned his tweet saying;

“Now I understand the full meaning of owambe dance. This regime is playing owambe dance with the future and destiny of Nigeria and Nigerians going by itat appointment and policies. Fuel subsidy is gone? Force to be used in Niger within 7 days? No cabinet within 77 days”.

