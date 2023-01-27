NEWS

Tinubu's Psychological Control Of People In The South-West Is Like An Emperor Mentality—Naja'atu

Ahead of next month’s presidential elections, former APC campaign council member Naja’atu Muhammad rejoined the ruling All Progressives Congress and APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that Bola Tinubu would do what she remembers him telling her at the time. She was still at ACN.﻿

As she spoke, Mr. Najaat Muhammad said that when they were in the ACN, Bora Tinub told her that when he (Tinub) sleeps, the whole Southwest sleeps, and when he wakes up, the Southwest wakes up, making him the spirit of the empire.

Ms. Naja’atu Muhammad made the disclosure today while speaking on Arise Television’s political program The Morning Show.

Continuing her story, she recalled that Bora Tinub made it clear that he was thinking of himself and claimed his turn when he wanted to run for president.

She said: “his material and psychological control of the people of Nigeria, in particular the people of the South West.” I heard him when we were in ACN saying that when he sleeps, South West sleeps, and when he wakes up, South West wakes up. That is his mentality. “It is like the emperor mentality, which is very wrong….

Source; Channels Television

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

