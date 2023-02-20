Tinubu’s promises are hopelessness in disguise, says Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Before the 2016 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, advised Nigerians to be vigilant and resist any attempts by the incumbent All Progressives Congress to deceive them once more.

The promise of renewed optimism expressed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, was characterized by Atiku as “hopelessness in disguise” in a statement released on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu.

“With one week till the election, campaigns have naturally reached fever pitch,” he declared. The ruling APC will attempt to employ every ruse and trick in its book to fool voters once more, so amid the excitement and suspense, voters must protect their hearts closely. The end times foretold in the Holy Books are comparable to these latter days.

“Nigerians must not fall prey to this corn-deception, man’s who is peddling renewed despondency under the garb of renewed optimism. If he is permitted to lead Nigeria, your hope would be taken away. That will truly be a horrible situation—hell on earth—frying pan to fire.

Atiku advised Nigerians to exercise caution, pointing out that Tinubu had simultaneously pledged to uphold and expand upon the “impeccable legacy” left by President Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ), as well as suggested that he would roll back Buhari’s accomplishments.

He claimed that Tinubu would turn Nigeria into his private property if elected president, much as he reportedly did with Lagos State, where he served as governor for eight years.

“Tinubu has turned Lagos State into his fiefdom by arrogating all powers to himself to the point that even the current Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, publicly refers to him as “my principal,” which is clear evidence that Tinubu is far above the constitutionally recognized authority in the state,” the speaker continued.

He buys the allegiance of the 40 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who publicly sing the Tinubu anthem in the revered chamber, to keep governors in check. He was able to successfully impeach Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Femi Pedro, two of his deputy governors, with the help of the House. The offensive governors’ pension law that would see Tinubu receive greater benefits than an ex-President was also passed by this servile House.

