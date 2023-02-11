Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council Reacts To Peter Obi’s Road Work In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential campaign council of the All Progressive Congress has punctured the decision of Peter Obi and his campaign train to embark on a road work in Lagos.

As part of effort to sell his candidature to his supporters, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party had held a massive rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island on Saturday.

Leading the campaign train as he emerged through an open roof vehicle, the former governor of Anambra state marshalled the crowd through the busy route of Lekki expressway to the venue which noticably created a traffic logjam in the area.

The rally was said to have triggered mixed reactions from Lagosians.

Reacting to the development, the presidential campaign council of the standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said it is an uncivilized way to campaign in the city.

Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign council stated this on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote: “Peter Obi and his supporters are doing a road walk in Lagos, causing massive traffic jam on the ever busy Lekki-Epe expressway. His rally is at TBS on the island. But he chose to cause discomfort to Lagosians. An uncivilized way to campaign in our city.”

