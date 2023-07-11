Tinubu’s Presidency Shows Leadership Should Be Based On Merit – El-Rufai

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that Nigeria’s leadership should be based on merit and not on entitlement, based on a report released yesterday by the DAILY POST.

Photo of the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai

Photo Credit: DAILY POST

More so, speaking at the launch of the autobiography and retirement programme of Professor Ishaq Akintola of Lagos State University (LASU) on Sunday, the former governor of Kaduna State made this known, based on the report.

Furthermore, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA reports that El-Rufai was the keynote speaker and awardee at the ceremony of Akintola, who is also the founder of Muslim Rights Concerns (MURIC). El-Rufai said that “the sound footing with which the administration of President Tinubu started has deflated the ranks of those against the same faith ticket”, according to the report.

According to the statement of El-Rufai, “the way with which the present administration at the centre is changing things for the common good of the Nigerian people within a short period shows that leadership should be hinged on merit and not entitlement basis”, based on the report.

However, former governor, El-Rufai noted that “we should ensure we practice the basic principles of leadership as encapsulated in both religions, as members of the two major religious groups in Nigeria”. In addition, he further noted that “we must de-emphasise religion and ethnic colouration for us to build a society free of ethnic nationality, religion, or political-leaning discrimination, according to the report released yesterday by the DAILY POST.

