Tinubu’s Postponed Visit to Kebbi is Not Linked To Protests in the North -APC’s Abubakar Sadiq

More details have emerged regarding the postponement of Tinubu’s visit to Kebbi state. During an interview with top APC chieftain, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu, on TVC News, concerns were raised regarding the reasons for the move following alleged attacks on buhari’s convoy in some northern states.

In response to the topic, Sadiq said, “People are calling from rural areas, including genuine supporters and grassroot mobilizers from different local government areas, to tell us that they are prepared to receive Tinubu to show him support and solidarity.” The canceled visit has nothing to do with the uproar over PMS and currency reform.

He added, “My governor has visited commercial banks and markets to ensure that things are running smoothly amid the recent developments.” Nobody will decide for the government regarding its policies and their implementation. The change of currency will boost our economy, and I urge people to exercise patience regarding the process.

You can watch the interview here. (46:30 minute)

Content created and supplied by: Adegori22 (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubus #Postponed #Visit #Kebbi #Linked #Protests #North #APCs #Abubakar #SadiqTinubu’s Postponed Visit to Kebbi is Not Linked To Protests in the North -APC’s Abubakar Sadiq Publish on 2023-01-31 18:10:58