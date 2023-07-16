Tinubu’s Portrait: We Challenge Fani-Kayode For A Walk With Otti Let’s See Who Is A Deceiver- COSEYL

Apex Igbo socio-political youth group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has challenged the former Ation Minister, and member of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Femi Fani Kayode, over his recent remarks against Abia State Gov, Alex Otti

It would be recalled that Femi Fani-Kayode accused the governor of not hanging the portrait of president Tinubu on the walls of the Abia state Govt House

The group in a latest statement released, warned the former minister to desist from attacking the new Gov of Abia state

According to the president general, Goodluck Ibem, Goodluck Alex Otti is a prudent manager of resources and will never use Abia tax payer’s money to fund any litigation or whatsoever

The group said that the New governor of Abia state is not like some people who couldn’t account for N2B meant for the building and renovation of Port Harcourt

In the statement, the group went ahead to challenge the former minister of Ation for a walk with Alex Otti to know who is a deceiver

Kindly read Excerpts from VANGUARD NEWSPAPER below

Source : FACEBOOK | VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Bodeblogs (

)