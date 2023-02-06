Tinubu’s Pension Law Stated That He’ll Get 100 Percent Of The Basic Salary Of The Serving Gov- Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, will acquire federal government properties across the country if he becomes the next President of Nigeria. He said this in reaction to the claim from Tinubu that Atiku sold off government properties and diverted the proceeds when he was in government.

In the statement which he released through his special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku claimed that Lagos State has become Tinubu’s personal property, and that he has been ruling the state directly or indirectly since 1999.

In the report which was made by Leadership and Sahara Reporters on Monday, Atiku said that Tinubu converted several properties that belonged to Lagos State to himself, and that he was the first Governor in history to sign a pension law that guarantees a lifetime benefit for himself and his family.

He said that according to the pension law which Tinubu signed when he was Governor of Lagos State, a former governor of Lagos State is entitled to a residential house in any location of his choice within Lagos State, and another house in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on two consecutive terms.

In the statement, Shaibu added – “Tinubu’s law also stated that he will get 6 brand new cars every three years, 100 percent of the basic salary of the serving governor, free health care for himself and members of his family; furniture allowance, which is 300 percent of their annual basic salary house maintenance allowance, which is 10 percent of basic salary utility allowance, which is 20 percent of the salary and car maintenance allowance, which is 30 percent of the annual basic salary.”

In addition, he said that other benefits in the pension law include entertainment allowance, which is 10 percent of the basic salary and a personal assistant who will earn 25 percent of the governor’s annual basic salary. He added that even former Presidents of Nigeria do not enjoy the kind of benefits that former governors of Lagos enjoy, adding that this is the kind of wasteful spending in Lagos which Tinubu entrenched as a former governor.

