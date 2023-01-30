NEWS

Tinubu’s PCC Should Reveal Link Between Naira Redesign & Wining Election -PDP’s Chijioke Agu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of Atiku’s PCC, Chijioke Agu, has analyzed the outburst from the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, regarding how the Naira redesign may affect his chances at the election. Speaking on AIT , Chijioke questioned Tinubu’s plans for the Naira notes while noting that having new Naira notes is not a prerequisite to voting on election day.

Addressing the incident, Chijioke said, “I wonder what Tinubu wants to do with the Naira.” Do you need the Naira to vote on election day? Why is Tinubu so concerned about the color of Naira notes changing? These topics are vital for our democracy. We are preaching “one man, one vote,” and INEC has never asked Nigerians to come with the polling booths’ new Naira notes.

He added, “I do not understand the connection between the currency redesign and winning on election day.” Tinubu’s PCC has to tell us more about that formula since they are its originators.

You may recall that the APC pallbearer boasted during the APC rally in Abeokuta that hoarding the new Naira notes would not hinder his chances at the poll. Tinubu’s comments have since drawn the concern of many Nigerians ahead of the election.

You can watch the interview here. (31:30 minute)

Adegori22 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Buhari Will Relocate To Daura After The Handover Date – Lai Mohammed.

6 mins ago

You Don’t Need To Cause Any Trouble Because Your Days In Office Are Numbered—APC tells Adeleke

7 mins ago

European Union Election Observer Mission Meets APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu

18 mins ago

Why No Billionaire Has Ever Become Nigeria’s President -Dan Nwanyanwu

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button