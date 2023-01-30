Tinubu’s PCC Should Reveal Link Between Naira Redesign & Wining Election -PDP’s Chijioke Agu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of Atiku’s PCC, Chijioke Agu, has analyzed the outburst from the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, regarding how the Naira redesign may affect his chances at the election. Speaking on AIT , Chijioke questioned Tinubu’s plans for the Naira notes while noting that having new Naira notes is not a prerequisite to voting on election day.

Addressing the incident, Chijioke said, “I wonder what Tinubu wants to do with the Naira.” Do you need the Naira to vote on election day? Why is Tinubu so concerned about the color of Naira notes changing? These topics are vital for our democracy. We are preaching “one man, one vote,” and INEC has never asked Nigerians to come with the polling booths’ new Naira notes.

He added, “I do not understand the connection between the currency redesign and winning on election day.” Tinubu’s PCC has to tell us more about that formula since they are its originators.

You may recall that the APC pallbearer boasted during the APC rally in Abeokuta that hoarding the new Naira notes would not hinder his chances at the poll. Tinubu’s comments have since drawn the concern of many Nigerians ahead of the election.

