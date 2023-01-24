Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to obtained news reports, it was reported that the Ondo State Governor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has assured Nigerians that the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will fulfill all his electoral promises.

Rotimi Akeredolu

According to reports, it was gathered that the governor disclosed this while speaking at a campaign rally held at Methodist Primary School in the Okitipupa area of Ondo State, adding that the APC parades the best candidates, including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other candidates across this state.

According to one of his statements, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also said that “Tinubu’s past records have shown that he is fit to be the next Nigerian president.”

Screenshot From Vanguard

“And it’s only the candidates of the All Progressive Congress that can deliver good and selfless governance to the masses.”

“Therefore, I urge Nigerians not to waste their votes in this upcoming general election by voting for the All Progressive Congress in order to ensure a better Nigeria for everyone.” He said

Sagacious102 (

)