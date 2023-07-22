Tinubu’s Palliative: We Need To Ask Whether We Need To Beg For N500B – Baba-Ahmed

A former Federal Permanent Secretary, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has insinuated that there might be more that the Federal Government is not telling Nigerians about the purported move to borrow money to sustain palliative; as he insisted that there is a need for Nigerians to ask why the Government is planning to borrow even though more money has been coming into the National Coffers as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Baba-Ahmed had said, “If we are making so much money now because we are not paying subsidy, that means there is so much money coming into the National Coffers, then we need to ask whether we really do need to go out to beg for N500billion.”

(Forward video to 5:51)

Baba-Ahmed, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, expressed surprise that the Federal Government would take steps to borrow to sustain palliative even though subsidy has been removed. According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy has led to more money in National Coffers, hence, Nigerians should ask why the country needs to borrow.

Baba-Ahmed had started by faulting the Social Investment Policy of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He suspected foul play in the social register that was recommended for the transfer of cash to poor households in Nigeria. He also maintained that there should be checks and balances in the disbursement of the palliative.

