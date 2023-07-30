NEWS

Tinubu's Palliative To Cushion Subsidy Removal May Take A While To Come – PSC Panel Member

A panel member of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has stated that the planned palliative by the president to reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy removal could be delayed. The panel member made it known that the delay is not on the side of the president, but on the slow pace of work of the committee.

According to Vanguard news, the committee were given eight weeks to deliver. The committee is meant to deliver it’s report to the government by August 18th, so that the government can work with the report.

However, a panel member of the PSC has stated that the process might be delayed, unless the government fast-track it. The panel member said is more than a month the committee was created and that they are not meeting up with the speed Nigerians anticipated.

The Presidential Steering Committee is chaired by the governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris. We also have prominient names as part of the members of the committee.

