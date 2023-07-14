NEWS

Tinubu's N8,000 Monthly Palliative Avenue To Divert Public Funds – Phrank Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu is the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar. Phrank Shaibu is alledgedly not in support with the 8 thousand naira monthly palliative, rather he described President Bola Tinubu’s plan as a brazen attempt to divert public funds.

Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shaibu went further to say that during Buhari’s administration, he shared 10 thousand naira to some families and it ended up making Nigerians poorer according to the report shared by National Bureau of Statistics. Phrank Shaibu said that after president Bola Tinubu announced the fuel subsidy removal, he has asked for the approval of a 800m loan which he claims will be disbursed to 12 million households for six months at 8 thousand naira for each household per month.

According to Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shaibu, he argued that president Bola Tinubu lacked a clear economic policy apart from taxing Nigerians. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

