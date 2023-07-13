Tinubu’s N500B Palliative: Who is going to be in charge of the Money & How’ll it be Disbursed?- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian Senator, author and activist have reacted to the recent request for 500 billion Naira palliatives by Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

According to Shehu Sani in a recent Twitter post “Before the approval of the N500Billion Presidential request for the palliatives, the Nigerian National Assembly need to demand the item by item Breakdown of the figures; who is going to be in charge of the money; which agency of Government will handle the funds and how it’s going to be disbursed?. This is for transparency and to avoid the past humanitarian ministry fiasco”.

Shehu Sani a one-time lawmaker shared his expectations from the Nigerian national assembly following the irregularities that occurred with the disbursement of formal palliatives approved and issued by the government in the country. During the past COVID outbreak, the country witnessed widespread looting of Palliatives scattered across the country and the event attracted questions that the Past government has failed to address properly.

