‘Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Indicate That An Elephant Has Given Birth To A Rat’ – Prof Kila

A Professor of Strategy and Development, Professor Anthony Kila, claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees have fallen short of Nigerians’ expectations. During an interview with Arise Tv news, he expressed that the delay in releasing the names led Nigerians to anticipate a substantial number of unfamiliar faces on the list. However, a significant portion of the nominees are already well-known to Nigeria.

He stated, ”Tinubu’s ministerial nominees seem like an elephant giving birth to a rat. By that, I mean there’s a disparity between reality and expectations. Rats are adorable creatures when born by other rats, and it’s perfectly normal.

However, when something substantial gives birth to something so small, it raises concerns. It’s not because the people are insignificant, but rather because this list has failed to meet the high expectations of the public.”

