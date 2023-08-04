Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee, Maryam Shetty, Reacts After She Was Replaced By Keyamo & Two Others

Having sent his ministerial list to the upper chamber of the National Assembly, President Tinubu’s Ministerial nominees have been having their screening since then, with Goodswill Akpabio leading the screening. Amid that, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent his second batch of the ministerial nominees to the senate through his Chief Of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

However, in a new update today, a report online revealed that President Tinubu has replaced a Ministerial nominees, Maryam Shetty, and picked two others, including Festus Keyamo, after it was announced on Friday by the Senate President at the plenary session.

Reacting to that update, Dr Maryam Shetty took to her Twitter handle after being replaced and said

I was just informed now at today’s plenary session that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has withdraw my ministerial nomination and replaced her with Dr Mairiga Mahmud.

I’m grateful and thankful for any decision from you My President!

