Tinubu’s Ministerial List:South Easterners Are The Architects Of Their Own Misfortune-APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress who spoke in confidence has stated that the South Easterners are the architects of their own misfortune.

The Chieftain of the ruling party made this known while reacting to the criticism that emerged after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent names of only five ministerial nominees from the South East to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

(Photo Credit – Bola Ahmed Tinubu Verified Facebook Page)

The breakdown of the ministerial nominees shows that the other five geopolitical zones apparently got more ministerial slots than the five President Bola Ahmed Tinubu allocated to the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

The Sun paper reported that the All Progressives Congress Chieftain who spoke in confidence in an exclusive interview said; “the South Easterners are the architects of their own misfortune. They should not blame anybody or complain too much because it is anticipated.”

He added; “They made choices that turned out counterproductive. And having goofed with the conscious choice they made, they should be ready to bear the consequences of their decisions.”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “In failing to sacrifice anything against their son, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, obviously in compliance with the biblical injection that obedience is better than sacrifice, why should they transfer the unfavourable outcome of their decision and choice on Tinubu?”

The recent statement by the All Progressives Congress Chieftain which was shared by The Sun paper on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (

)