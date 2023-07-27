Tinubu’s ministerial list that I saw reflects his outlook and national character- Senate source

Former governors of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Rivers State Nyesom Wike, as well as prominent medical professor Ali Pate, were among the nominations for ministerial positions sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio this morning. The Nation paper’s online edition published the news.

A Senate source who spoke on the record to The Nation correspondent on the condition of anonymity confirmed that President Buhari had sent the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio this morning. The list was submitted to the National Assembly as required by the constitution within sixty days of the president’s inauguration.

The speaker asserted that the list included both politicians and technocrats. I don’t know how many people are running or what their platforms are, but I do know that the ministerial list Tinubu produced, which I reviewed, reflects his values and the mood of the country. The veteran ministers on his list will push forward his ‘Renewed Hope’ programme for the benefit of the country.

