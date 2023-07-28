Tinubu’s Ministerial List Out; check out Names Of Ex- Govs And Lawmakers That Made It

The highly anticipated Ministerial list has been delivered to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, by Femi Gbajiabiamila, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu. The list, which comprises 28 names, is dominated by former Governors, Senators, and members of the House of Representatives. However, it lacks any indication of the nominees’ respective states of origin.

Some prominent figures among the Ministerial nominees include Abubakar Momoh, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Architect Hammad Dangiwa, Hanatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Beta Edu, Doris Aniche, David Umahi, Nyesom Wike, Mohamed Badaru Abubakar, and Nasir El-Rufai, among others.

The delivery of the Ministerial list has sparked discussions and speculations about the potential impact of these nominees on Nigeria’s governance. The presence of experienced politicians on the list has raised discussions about their familiarity with government workings, which could be advantageous in implementing policies effectively.

One notable aspect of the list is the absence of specific states of origin attached to the names, leaving citizens curious about the potential distribution of ministerial positions among different regions of the country.

Political analysts and commentators have begun assessing the backgrounds and track records of the nominees to speculate on the portfolios they might be assigned. The blend of experienced politicians and professionals from various sectors suggests a mix of political acumen and expertise that could address the country’s challenges effectively.

Following the submission of the list, the National Assembly has held sessions to deliberate on the confirmation of the Ministerial nominees. The confirmation process has triggered national conversations about the significance of ministerial appointments in shaping government policies and achieving the administration’s agenda.

Throughout the proceedings, the nominees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation and promised to bring their wealth of experience and passion for nation-building to their respective roles if confirmed.

As the Senate conducts its deliberations, there is a keen awareness of the need for expeditious proceedings to ensure key positions in the government are filled promptly. The nation faces pressing issues that require urgent attention and effective governance.

The Ministerial list’s arrival heralds an important moment in Nigeria’s political landscape, and the nation eagerly awaits the formation of a capable and committed team of ministers who can steer the country towards progress and prosperity. The selection of individuals from diverse backgrounds suggests a thoughtful approach to addressing Nigeria’s challenges and embracing the potential for positive change in various sectors.

Source: Tribune Online

