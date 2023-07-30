‘ Tinubu’s ministerial list not inspiring ‘- Labour Party discloses

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed disappointment over the ministerial nominees for the President Tinubu led administration.

Photo File: Tinubu

According to VANGUARD NEWS, the political party made this known through a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Obiora Ifoh while lamenting that the President nominated individuals who had once failed the country in one way or the other.

The statement partly reads: ” Nigerians expected more quality, dynamic, and resulted-oriented Nigerians to be on that list but what we saw is a recycling of some failed politicians who have contributed to bringing Nigeria to its parlous condition. Some of these nominees played prominent anti – democratic roles in the previous administration, particularly since 2015, which saw the APC government fail in all its promises to Nigerians. It still baffles us as to why this government ignored the youthful and technocratic potentials that abound but rather chose to appoint spent forces that have failed Nigeria in the past “.

