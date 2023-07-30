Tinubu’s Ministerial List Leaves Nigerians Disappointed, Labour Party

According to the Nigerian Tribune, in light of President Bola Tinubu’s decision to submit the ministerial nominees to the National Assembly in pieces, effectively leaving out approximately 10 states from ministerial representation in the Federal Executive Council meeting, the Labour Party has expressed its concerns and intentions.

In a statement released by spokesperson Pastor Obiora Ifoh, the party labeled the list as a letdown and a disappointment to the expectations of Nigerians, who were hoping for a competent and high-performing team.

The Labour Party has announced its intention to seek legal advice regarding the legality of the piecemeal submission of the ministerial list as opposed to the complete list stipulated by the Electoral Act.

It deems it unfair that certain states would be denied their rightful representation due to the ill-preparedness and irrational approach taken by the government.

The party strongly criticizes the lack of quality, character, and result-oriented individuals on the list, stating that it consists primarily of failed and clueless politicians who have contributed to Nigeria’s current unstable state.

It blames the government for engaging in nepotistic politics, selecting cronies and lackeys of the APC national leader as a reward for loyalty and obedience. The Labour Party asserts that the list fails to tap into the immense potential, talent, and resources that Nigeria possesses.

It questions the government’s decision to overlook young and technocratic individuals who could bring fresh perspectives and expertise to address the numerous challenges the nation faces, particularly in the areas of security, economy, healthcare, education, and poverty reduction.

The party laments the absence of technocrats who are instrumental in implementing effective policies for the betterment of the people. It asserts that relying on transactional and traditional politicians would not yield the desired outcome, as the political class has previously let down Nigerians.

The Labour Party emphasizes the need for a team of technocrats with a proven track record of excellence to tackle the daunting issues Nigeria currently confronts.

It expresses disappointment that the government has failed to include more young individuals with energy, innovative thinking, and the ability to overcome challenges through tireless dedication. Furthermore, the party highlights its concerns about the piecemeal presentation of the ministerial list.

It reminds the government that the constitution explicitly states that each state must have at least one representative in the Federal Executive Council, and the Electoral Act mandates the submission of the ministerial nominees within 60 days of the government’s commencement.

The exclusion of nominations from approximately 10 states violates these laws, according to the Labour Party. The party questions the government’s delay in forming a complete executive team, considering that President Tinubu has been aspiring to lead for over two decades.

It suggests that by now, a competent and diverse team should have been prepared, capable of serving the nation in ministerial capacities. However, the party asserts that this has not been the case.

