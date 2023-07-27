Tinubu’s Ministerial List Has APC Govs’ Blessing – Namadi

The Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi, has assured that the much-awaited list of ministerial nominees has the blessings of the ruling party’s governors.

Daily Trust reports that the delay in the communication of the ministerial list to the National Assembly has given rise to permutations that major stakeholders like the governors and former governors of the ruling party might be going at each other towards asserting their relevance.

However, in an interview with the Daily Trust in Dutse, Namadi, also known as Danmodi, stated that President Bola Tinubu has been talking with governors and that when the list is ultimately announced, there will be no animosity among the governors.

“Of course, governors were dragged along with them. We were, indeed, carried along. Certainly, Nigerians can expect a list that would not incite resentment among us,” he remarked.

The governor, who touched on a variety of issues in this exclusive interview, also stated that the much-touted “calculator” that has become synonymous with Jigawa State due to its former governor’s nickname “Mr Calculator,” was not as horrible as some had painted it to be. According to Daily trust.

He added that the calculator phenomenon represents the wise and cautious use of the state’s resources for the benefit of the general public.

“The issue is that people are misinterpreting what this calculator thing really means.” The calculator ensures that resources are used wisely and that there is good value for money. This government would attempt to do what is good for the people in order to ensure that every kobo is accounted for.

“The money is intended to be spent for the benefit of the people, and there is no reason why you should keep it.” Even though the money was not kept by the previous administration, we were conservative. That is why, for the past eight years, Jigawa State has paid a salary on the 25th of each month and a pension on the 10th of the following month. This procedure is ongoing; we have already paid the salary, and you are aware that the FAAC has not yet been released, but we have paid,” he stated.

Khadybby (

)