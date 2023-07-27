Tinubu’s Ministerial List Has APC Govs’ Blessing – Namadi

The Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi, has assured that the much-awaited list of ministerial nominees has the blessings of the ruling party’s governors.

Daily Trust reports that the delay in the communication of the ministerial list to the National Assembly has given rise to permutations that major stakeholders like the governors and former governors of the ruling party might be going at each other towards asserting their relevance.

However, Namadi, also known as Danmodi, claimed in an interview with Daily Trust in Dutse that President Bola Tinubu had been talking with governors and that when the list was eventually made public, there would be no animosity among them.

Governors were carried along, of course. We were indeed led along. Undoubtedly, Nigerians can anticipate a list that won’t incite animosity among us, he added.

The governor, who discussed a number of topics in this exclusive interview, also claimed that Jigawa State’s much-touted “calculator,” which has come to be associated with the state due to the former governor’s nickname of “Mr Calculator,” was not as horrible as some people had been portraying it to be.

He clarified that the sensible and prudent use of the state’s resources for the benefit of the general public was all that the “calculator phenomenon” actually meant.

“The issue is that people don’t understand the true significance of this calculator item. The calculator is used to ensure efficient resource use and value for money. This administration would strive to act in the best interests of the populace in order to account for every kobo.

“There is no reason why you should keep the money; it is intended to be used for the benefit of the people. Even under the previous administration, we exercised caution rather than hoarding money. Because of this, Jigawa State has been paying salaries on the 25th of every month for the past eight years, and we have been paying pensions on the 10th of the following month. Although the FAAC has not yet been released, we have already paid the wage as part of this ongoing procedure, he said.

