Tinubu’s ministerial list: Atiku’s aide commends Fayose over comment on Wike

According to Dailypost. Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for 2023, has expressed agreement with former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose’s description of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, as “an average mad man.”

Fayose had made this statement, highlighting the need for someone with an unconventional approach to serve as a minister in Nigeria.

During the weekend, Fayose urged President Bola Tinubu to consider including Wike in his cabinet. He also acknowledged the G-5 integrity group for their support during the previous presidential election.

However, Shaibu criticized Fayose’s remark and advised Tinubu against appointing Wike as a minister.

In a statement he issued, Shaibu likened the appointment to a situation where a lunatic is entrusted with running an asylum.

Shaibu commended Fayose for describing Wike as an “average mad man.”

He emphasized that only someone with a disturbed mentality would resort to violence to obstruct political campaigns in a state and manipulate the will of the people.

Shaibu’s response underscores a disagreement within the PDP regarding the suitability of Wike as a minister.

While Fayose advocates for his inclusion, Shaibu warns against it, citing concerns over Wike’s conduct during political campaigns and its impact on democratic processes.

