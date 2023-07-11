Tinubu’s Ministerial List: Atiku’s Aide Applauds Fayose for Comment on Wike

Phrank Shaibu, the Public Communication Special Assistant to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, affirmed the accuracy of Ayodele Fayose’s characterization of Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State, as “an ordinary lunatic.”

It is worth noting that Fayose had previously emphasized Wike’s eloquent capabilities and highlighted the necessity of having someone with average madness as a minister in Nigeria.

During a recent weekend address, the ex-governor passionately advised President Bola Tinubu to incorporate Wike into his cabinet. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of acknowledging the G-5 integrity group for their backing during the previous presidential election.

Disagreeing with Fayose’s statement, Shaibu issued a warning to Tinubu, urging him to exercise caution when considering Wike for a ministerial role.

Shaibu, in a signed statement, expressed his belief that appointing Wike as a minister would be akin to putting a lunatic in charge of an asylum.

He further expressed gratitude to Fayose for characterizing Wike as an “ordinary lunatic.”

Shaibu asserted that only someone mentally unstable would resort to violence to hinder political campaigners from entering a state, emphasizing that it requires a deranged mindset to undermine the collective voice of the people.

