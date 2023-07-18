Tinubu’s Men Have Been Watching Adamu Since Election, His Cup Became Full -APC Gov

According to THE PUNCH, following the controversial resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, a Governor on the platform of the ruling Party has said the former Nasarawa State Governor had been under watch by loyalists of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since the conclusion of the elections.

Abdullahi Adamu (photo credit: Vanguard)

The governor said that Adamu’s exit was not unconnected with his decision to openly criticise decisions made by President Tinubu and the party. His cup became full when he criticised the recent emergence of the National Assembly principal officers.

The governor said: “Tinubu’men have been watching Adamu since the conclusion of the poll but his cup became full when he criticised the recent emergence of the National Assembly principal officers. Remember that Adamu did not support the President during the primaries. He was the one that announced Senate President Lawan Ahmed as the party choice.

“He openly criticised decisions made by the president and the party. He did not initially support the emergence of Opeyemi Bamidele, Ali Ndume and others as principal officers. Also, when the Senate President, Speaker, Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker emerged, he spoke as if he didn’t agree with the zoning arrangement.”

