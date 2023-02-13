Tinubu’s Media Office Debunks Report Of Him Taking Another Wife

The media office of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on Sunday denied reports that he had taken another wife. The former Lagos state governor’s news agency said it found the report on social media in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman. Rahman described the report as fake and baseless news. He further said that Tinubu is enjoying his marriage to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. According to Rahman, the APC presidential candidate has no intention of taking another wife, whether Christian or Muslim. The statement said:

“Her Excellency Asiwaju is enjoying his married life with his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is blessed with wonderful children. He has no intention of marrying another wife, Christian or Muslim. We believe that supporters selling Muslim new wives not only want to sow discord in Asiwaju Tinubus remarkably peaceful family, but they also want to bring discontent to the Christian community. I know what you’re thinking. Your intentions have failed. There’s nowhere to go. We urge the public to completely ignore these baseless messages.” “Aswáji Tinubu has now been elected the country’s president on February 25, 2023, and is focused on a campaign to rekindle the people’s hopes for a better, stronger, safer, and more prosperous Nigeria.

