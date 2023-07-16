Tinubu’s Media Aide Reacts To Reports That Tinubu Nullification As President May Lead To Anarchy

The latest written response from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legal team to the two petitions still pending before the PREPEC includes the following justifications: In the February 25 election held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he received less than 25% of the valid votes cast, therefore it was pointed out that nullifying the results would “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and altering the very intention of the legislature.”

There are a lot of heated comments and answers to this story posted online by Nigerians. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s media adviser, D. Olusegun, tweeted back that Tinubu’s legal team had not claimed that nullifying the election would cause disorder. However, they contended that Abuja should be counted as the 37th state for voting reasons and that doing otherwise would lead to chaos. In his observation, D. Olusegun stated,

Anarchy was not an argument made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legal team. They contended that Abuja should be counted as the 37th state for voting reasons since doing otherwise would cause chaos. However, the typical suspects in the fake news industry are doing their best to pervert it.

