Tinubu’s Lawyer Have Misled Him And Are Also Trying To Mislead And Hoodwink The Justices – LP

The Labour Party has alleged that the lawyers of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have misled him.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country. Peter Obi of the Labour Party is currently challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to This Day newspaper, Spokesperson and Head of Media of the Obi-Datti Campaigns Organisation, Mr. Diran Onifade stated in an exclusive interview that Tinubu’s lawyer have misled him.

Diran Onifade said; “All these things that his lawyers are doing are just to make him comfortable. They (Tinubu’s lawyer) have misled him and are also trying to mislead and hoodwink the justices. The justices are not foolish.“They are claiming that the constitution says that even if it’s true that he has a case of forfeiture, after 10 years, you have been cleared. But that is not true.”

Source – This Day paper

