Tinubu’s Last Appointment Was Full Of Lagos Politicians That Have Worked With Him Before–Dele Fulani

The National Coordinator, Conference of APC Support Groups Coordinators, Dele Fulani, during his interview with Arise alleged that people are saying President Tinubu government is in favour of Lagos politicians. He stated that Lagos politicians are those from other states, that are based in Lagos and play their politics in Lagos. According to him, Tinubu should promote equality by sharing position among other regions in the country.

He said, “What I am saying is not my opinion, but it is because I am closer to the people, and they said that the president seems to favour Lagos politicians, I believe what they mean by Lagos politicians are those from other states that are based in Lagos and played their politics in Lagos State, and were in his cabinet when he was governor of Lagos State. I would advise the president to spread his positions to other regions in the country, I said earlier that Tinubu’s last appointment was full of Lagos politicians that have worked with him before. And my humble advice to him is to promote equality in his government by sharing positions.”

