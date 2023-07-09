NEWS

“Tinubu’s Haste To Do Certain Things May Finally Backfire Not Only On Him But The Country” – Nwosu

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, has reacted to some of the economic policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu. According to the report published by The Sun, he said that Tinubu shouldn’t be in a hurry to perform, making it clear that the haste to do certain things may backfire not only on him but the whole country.

Nwosu further stated that Tinubu has good intentions for the country but noted that a good policy can be implemented wrongly and that will negatively affect the people. While speaking on the removal of fuel subsidy, he said that the pronouncement was made without putting safety measures in order.

“Look at how the policy is turning out to be already. Look at the hardship the ordinary Nigerians are facing now, real hardship and it is beyond reason.

I see a lot of people endorsing it, but it’s a question of a few months or a matter of some months. The haste to do certain things may finally backfire not only on the president but for the whole country.”

(The Sun)

