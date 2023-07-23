Tinubu’s Govt Not Prepared To Fix The Refineries, Democracy At Risk- Primate Ayodele Raises Concerns

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently shared a thought-provoking message on his TikTok page concerning the direction of Tinubu’s Government and potential hardships in Nigeria due to excessive borrowing. Drawing on divine messages from God, he urged the government and the people to engage in introspection and take necessary actions to avert unfavorable consequences.

The spiritual leader expressed concerns about the government’s reliance on borrowing money, which could lead to economic challenges and hardships for the nation. He emphasized the importance of proactive measures to address financial issues and called for prudence in managing the country’s resources.

In addition to economic concerns, Primate Elijah Ayodele also addressed the state of Nigeria’s refineries, expressing lamentation that the government appeared unprepared and disinterested in repairing them. His insight reflected the potential consequences of neglecting essential infrastructure and its impact on the country’s economic stability and energy sector.

Furthermore, the spiritual leader expressed his belief that democracy would not thrive in Nigeria under the current regime. This prediction raised apprehensions about the state of governance and its implications for the country’s progress and political landscape. His warning served as a call to action for the government and citizens to protect democratic principles and work towards strengthening democratic institutions.

Primate Elijah Ayodele attributed his revelations to divine messages from God, emphasizing the significance of faith and belief in God’s words and the guidance of His prophets. He cited the biblical verse 2 Chronicles 20:20 to reinforce the importance of heeding divine wisdom for prosperity and stability.

