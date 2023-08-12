Tinubu’s govt illegitimate, lacks moral grounds to attack Niger – LP

The Labour Party has cautioned the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration against meddling in the internal affairs of Niger Republic.

According to the LP, there was little or no difference between how coupists in Niger took power and how President Tinubu found himself in office through the manipulation of institutions of state during the 2023 general elections.

Vanguard report that, Obiora Ifoh, the party’s national publicity secretary, made this statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The Labour Party has consistently held that any electoral activity’s preparation process is significantly more significant than its result, he said.

You will remember that the procedures leading up to the general election in 2023 were rigged, biassed, and deceitful.

A government that was installed through such unethical means lacks the moral justification to question a comparable procedure carried out outside the borders of this nation.

Vanguard report that, The party’s spokesman said that the LP leadership has been keeping track of the most recent political developments in the Republic of Niger and how the Nigeria-led ECOWAS has threatened to incite the neighbouring countries to war in an effort to remove the coup plotters from power.

The Labour Party believes that a government that currently lacks legitimacy after imposing itself in office in a manner similar to how putschists did in the Niger Republic cannot be arrogating itself the honour to lead a puritan force against a sovereign nation, he continued, even though many Nigerians have spoken out against the planned military invasion of the Niger Republic.

“We firmly believe that all acts of kindness should start at home. In addition, the holy text advised against bringing up someone else’s eye spec before one’s own.

What moral reason does the current government in Nigeria have to challenge comparable actions like the military coup in other nations if polls can be willfully manipulated to bring about their emergence?

