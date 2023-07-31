Tinubu’s Government Would Have Been Better Than Buhari, But He Will Be Frustrated” -Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele of the Evangelical Spiritual Church clarified his feelings towards Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid the nation’s current economic crisis. According to Nigeria Tribune paper, Primate Ayodele stated that he harbors no hatred towards Tinubu and conveyed this message to Nigerians in his recent post.

In a recent interview, Primate Elijah Ayodele asserted that the incoming President is superior to Muhammadu Buhari, who handed over power to Tinubu on May 29, 2023, after being elected in 2015 and 2019.

Addressing allegations of disdain for the new President, Primate Elijah Ayodele clarified his stance by saying, “I don’t hate Tinubu; he is a good man. He is better than Buhari. His government would have been better than Buhari, but he will be frustrated. He needs to appoint capable individuals to handle education, health, sports, and the economy. We must pray for Nigeria as a nation and seek divine intervention. The whole world will pass away, but God’s word will never go unfulfilled.”

Source: The Nigerian Tribune

