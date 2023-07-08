Tinubu’s Government Will Make It Possible For A Revolution In Nigeria – Sowore

The government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to human rights activist and former African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, will prepare the way for a revolution in Nigeria.

According to Sowore, Tinubu’s administration is consistently committing errors that will eventually drive Nigerians to the point of no return, forcing them to demand change by revolution. He underlines that Tinubu’s administration shouldn’t undervalue the intelligence of Nigerians, as their current silence in response to these errors doesn’t signify complacency, but rather a building resentment that, if the errors aren’t fixed, might spark a revolution.

According to Sowore, the Tinubu administration’s string of errors will eventually foster a climate in Nigeria that is favorable to a revolutionary movement. He asserts that these errors will keep happening up until the point where the populace will be forced to band together and overthrow the government.

Sowore thinks that because the government assumes that the Nigerian people are unaware of the current problems, it undervalues their intelligence and resiliency. However, he foresees a time when the country’s suffering would become intolerable and the populace will be forced to rebel against the government’s policies.

