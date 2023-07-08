NEWS

Tinubu’s Government Will Make It Possible For A Revolution In Nigeria – Sowore

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read

The government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to human rights activist and former African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, will prepare the way for a revolution in Nigeria.

According to Sowore, Tinubu’s administration is consistently committing errors that will eventually drive Nigerians to the point of no return, forcing them to demand change by revolution. He underlines that Tinubu’s administration shouldn’t undervalue the intelligence of Nigerians, as their current silence in response to these errors doesn’t signify complacency, but rather a building resentment that, if the errors aren’t fixed, might spark a revolution.

According to Sowore, the Tinubu administration’s string of errors will eventually foster a climate in Nigeria that is favorable to a revolutionary movement. He asserts that these errors will keep happening up until the point where the populace will be forced to band together and overthrow the government.

Sowore thinks that because the government assumes that the Nigerian people are unaware of the current problems, it undervalues their intelligence and resiliency. However, he foresees a time when the country’s suffering would become intolerable and the populace will be forced to rebel against the government’s policies.

TravisDav (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Nearly all Nigerians are Corrupt, Not Just We, the Politicians” -APC’s Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi

1 min ago

I Am Happy That In Partnership With You, We Can Lead Youths To Take Back Our Nation -Obi Tells Datti

3 mins ago

The Snippets Emerging From The Sitting Of The Tribunal Are Proving Us Right – Moyosore Jaji

14 mins ago

Probe Academics Results Of Political Office Holders Too – Nigerians React As Anambra Schoolgirl, Mmesoma Admits Forging Results

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button