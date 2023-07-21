“Tinubu’s Government Will Borrow Money For 4 years, And There Will be So Much pain” -Primate Ayodele

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, revealed what God told him about the Nigerian economy under President Tinubu’s administration.

Primate Ayodele Said “Nigeria will borrow money. Tinubu’s government will borrow and borrow. This government will borrow for four years, and there will be pain. What really causes the pains I have told you before. Except we retrace our steps and do what is needed, which is impossible after four years of pain.”

He added, “The refinery, This government is not ready to repair any refineries; the refineries will not function well and they will not do what is necessary, and in the process, they will send in contaminated oil.”

Lastly, He said, “Nigeria has not seen anything yet. The government will be trying to do all manner of things, and those in the government will not be able to say anything. The Senate is rubber-stamping, and they won’t allow anybody to talk, so there will be no democracy in Nigeria this period”.

Watch Video

Joy555 (

)