Tinubu’s government and the North will fight each other -Primate Elijah Ayodele Says

In a recent interview with Seyi Sokoya of the Nigerian Tribune, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), issued a stern warning to President Tinubu and his administration, predicting a conflict between Tinubu’s government and the North.

Primate Ayodele foresaw a turbulent relationship between Tinubu’s government and the Northern Region, indicating potential clashes and disagreements. He also expressed concerns about the political landscape, stating that not all the current governors and lawmakers would successfully complete their terms in office.

He said, “I must add that Tinubu’s government and the North will fight each other. Not all the governors that you see today will end their terms in office. Not all the lawmakers will ed their terms in office.”

Furthermore, Ayodele mentioned the case of Adeleke, whom he believes is under the influence of a spiritual charm. He warned that this spiritual affliction could hinder Adeleke’s chances of securing a second term in office if he does not take appropriate action to break free from the spell. The spiritual entanglement, as per Ayodele’s prediction, would lead to Adeleke making critical mistakes in his political career.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

What are your thoughts on this?

