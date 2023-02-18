NEWS

Tinubu’s footprints were so evident in the rigged last Ekiti election, I Can’t support him–Segun Oni

A former Governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni has replied those claiming that he is endorsing the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson on Saturday, February 18. According to the former governor of Ekiti state, the rumors claiming that he is working for Tinubu to actualize his presidential ambition are lies cooked up by desperate individuals. Segun stated that he will never work with the presidential candidate of APC because of some things he did.

Segun claimed that the last Ekiti Governorship election was rigged in favor of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling APC. He claimed that the presidential candidate of APC played a huge role in seeing that Oyebanji won the election.

Hear him, “Saying that I am working with Tinubu to actualize his ambition is a very dishonest statement and a cheap lie. Tinubu’s footprints were so evident in the rigged last Ekiti election, I can’t support him. He was the mastermind behind the rigging of the Governorship election that saw Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling APC emerge victorious. People should not overstretch my tolerance because I am not running errands for politicians.”

News Source: Daily Post

#Tinubus #footprints #evident #rigged #Ekiti #election #support #himSegun #OniTinubu's footprints were so evident in the rigged last Ekiti election, I Can't support him–Segun Oni Publish on 2023-02-18 13:27:04



