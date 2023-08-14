NEWS

Tinubu’s Election Petitions Hopeless, Says APC Secretary, Ajibola Basiru

Senator Ajibola Basiru, the National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has characterized the petitions contesting President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election as “extremely unlikely to succeed.” Basiru made this assertion during an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, as reported by Vanguard.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) have taken legal action to challenge Tinubu’s election victory. However, Basiru, in his role as the APC national secretary, dismissed the legal claims put forth by the PDP and Labour Party presidential candidates.

Basiru also clarified that there are no intentions within the ruling party to prepare for a potential second round of voting. He confidently stated, “After reviewing the petitions and participating in the legal proceedings, I can firmly state that all the petitions questioning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election outcome lack merit, making any effort to refute them unnecessary.”

