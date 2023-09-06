Tinubu’s Drug Money Forfeiture in US not a Criminal Indictment – Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has determined that President Bola Tinubu cannot be disqualified based on allegations of drug money forfeiture in the United States. This verdict was delivered by Justice Haruna Tsammani, leading a five-member panel, on Wednesday.

The tribunal highlighted that the Nigeria Police Force had previously cleared Tinubu of any criminal issues in the US after conducting an inquiry with US law enforcement agencies. This clearance signifies that Tinubu holds no criminal record that would prevent his entry or exit from the United States.

Justice Tsammani emphasized that the US District in Northern Illinois had issued an order for the forfeiture of $460,000 in a drugs-related case. However, it was crucial to note that this forfeiture order resulted from civil proceedings in which Tinubu was not a party.

Vanguard reported that in addressing the issue of non-qualification due to an alleged criminal indictment, the petitioners had argued that Tinubu’s forfeiture of $460,000 in the US was an indictment in a drug trafficking case. However, the tribunal examined the evidence presented by the petitioners (Exhibit P5) and determined that it pertained to a civil forfeiture proceeding.

Justice Tsammani firmly stated, “The order of forfeiture in Exhibit P5, upon which the petitioners rely, does not constitute a sentence or fine for an offense involving dishonesty or fraud within the context of Section 137(d) of the 1999 constitution.”

