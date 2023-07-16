Tinubu’s decision to remove petrol subsidy is gateway to prosperity – Ojo, President, CAC Worldwide

Dr. Henry Ojo, the head of the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, urged Nigerians to hold onto their optimism in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end subsidies for petroleum goods, calling it a first step towards a better future for the nation.

Rev. Ojo voiced his faith in the nation’s leaders and reaffirmed his conviction that they will take Nigeria to the next level while speaking on the sidelines of the church’s 27th-anniversary celebration in Olomi, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He urged people to respect the current state and federal governments and have faith in their capacity to guide the country to a peaceful sanctuary.

Ojo also emphasized the need for careful consideration before criticizing the government, pointing out that many Nigerians lack sufficient knowledge of national developments due to a lack of newspaper reading.

According to The Punch, he thought that once people were properly informed, they would comprehend the government’s choices and have a more optimistic view of the future of the nation.

Prophet Richard Kolawole, the pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church Arogungbogunmi International, also congratulated the anniversary’s success. Kolawole and his wife Chris thanked God for the expansion of their ministry, which now has numerous branches both domestically and abroad.

Noting that they had neither lost loved ones nor accrued debt during their ministry, they thanked the Lord for His kindness, generosity, and mercy towards them.

Rev. Ojo underlined the need for believers to continually thank God for His kindness towards people in his sermon. He acknowledged that the church had faced many difficulties during the previous 27 years, including both high points and bad points.

However, he asserted that the fact that the ministry had not only endured but even flourished up until this time was sufficient justification for giving God praise.

They inspired Nigerians to maintain hope for their country’s future under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership by using these inspiring words and messages.

CREDIT: The Punch

