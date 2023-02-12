This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s Daughter Wants To Become The Iya Oloja Of Nigeria And Start Collecting Tolls—Bode George

People’s Democratic Party spokesman Olabode George has alleged that the wife of Progressive National Assembly presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu, Remi, has ambitions to become senate president.

Recall that Rémi Tinubu has been a member of the upper house of the National Assembly for several years.

Speaking to the Sun in an exclusive interview, Bode George said her main intention is to become president of the Senate.

“His wife, Rémi, wants to enter the Senate to become Senate President,” he told the Sun in an exclusive interview.

Further explaining why he considers Asiwaju Tinubu unfit to be President of Nigeria, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) also questioned the position of Asiwaju’s daughter in Lagos State.

Hear him “Tinubu’s daughter is the Iya Oloja of Lagos, so she wants to become the Iya Oloja of Nigeria and start collecting tolls.” That is his style of management, and it is not acceptable to me. Nigerians can make their decision.” The Sun newspaper quoted Bode as saying.

Source; The Sun Newspaper

