Tinubu’s Counsel Are Talking About Rerun Because They Know They Don’t Have A Good Case -Pogu Bitrus

As Nigerians await the Judgement of the Presidential election petition tribunal that heard the petitions brought by Mr Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar against Tinubu, President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Pogu Bitrus has claimed that Tinubu counsel are aware that they don’t have a good case.

It would be recalled that both Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are asking the tribunal to upturn the election that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner in the February 25th election.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Pogu Bitrus said even Tinubu counsel are talking about a rerun.

According to him, he doesn’t believe there will be a rerun because APC and Asiwaju Tinubu have not case.

“Even the APC and Tinubu’s counsel are talking about rerun because they know they don’t have a good case. But, are they going to get a rerun? No, and if they don’t, this whole ministerial thing will collapse.” Sun paper quoted Pogu as saying during the interview.

