“Tinubu’s Children Asked Me To Pay Their Father A Visit But I Refused To” – Asari Mujahid Dokubo

Many hours ago, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo went live on Facebook to say that the children of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked him to visit their father but he turned down the request.

The Kalabari land’s chief said, “the kind of relationship between me and President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has transcended beyond politics. During the campaign period, I worked for him because of what he did for me in the past. Later, the family members, including, the children, of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked me to pay their father a visit but I refused.”

Speaking further, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “now, some people are saying I have been barred from entering the Aso Rock without knowing that I had once barred myself from seeing Tinubu for thirteen years.”

The Niger Delta activist lastly said, “going to Aso Rock is not even a new thing to me because I have gone there during the administrations of former president Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yaradua and during the time of Ibrahim Babangida.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 26:50).

