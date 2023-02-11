Tinubu’s Campaign Spokesperson Reacts To Peter Obi’s Massive Crowd For Lagos Road Show

Bayo Onanuga, presidential campaign director for media and public affairs for Tinubu/Shetima, has accused Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi of causing massive traffic delays during Saturday’s street tour. The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) felt that Peter Obi and his supporters were trying to annoy Lagos residents with the roadshow.

Naija News previously reported that a large crowd of supporters had gathered to welcome Peter Obi and that the former governor of Anambra State and his team had traveled to Lagos State when they went on a roadshow as part of the campaign. reported having trouble seeing a glimpse.

Obi was accompanied by Lagos Labor Party gubernatorial candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and other party leaders. This development caused traffic jams in places Obi and his team visited, such as the Lekki-Epe Expressway. In response to the development, Onanuga said Obi and his followers chose uncivilized options to carry out the campaign.

he wrote: “Peter Obi and his supporters stroll through the streets of Lagos, causing massive traffic jams on the constantly busy Lekki-Epe highway.” His rally is being held at TBS on the island. But he chose to offend Lagosians, an uncivilized way of propagandizing in our city.

