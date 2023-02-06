This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s campaign planning N500m smear campaign against Obi – Obi-Datti Media Office

The Obi-Datti Media Office has accused the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, of planning to launch a multi-million media campaign, dubbed “Killer Punch”, to spread lies about the Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Head of Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, stated this in a Monday statement.

He alleged that N500 million has been disbursed by Tinubu’s camp for the smear campaign.

According to Onifade, “Tinubu’s media handlers led by the trio of Femi Fani-Kayode, Festus Keyamo, SAN, and Adamu Garba” were in charge of the media campaign.

“They have already started publishing clips from the documentary on social media, but they have received little attention because everyone is aware of their desperate attempts to bring Obi down, who they know is well ahead.

They attempt to portray Mr. Obi as a drug dealer, murderer, and sexual pervert in this documentary of falsehoods and falsity that they made up, among other innuendos, using their creative imagination.

The Obi-Datti Media Office is already aware that these are the result of a strategy meeting between Tinubu and a small group of his media handlers, during which Tinubu reportedly accused them of failing to “punch to knock out” and stop Obi’s unheard-of progress.

Therefore, he demanded more outrageous propaganda from them to be used against his rivals, notably Obi, with the intention of defeating them by any means necessary, regardless of morality or ethics.

Continuing to be “amused over the desperation, to hunt for defects on the presidential front-runner, and their obvious displeasure, of not finding any,” Onifade remarked of the Obi-Datti Media Office.

He claimed that among the four leading candidates for president, Obi has continued to receive the most fact-checking “for the obvious reasons that he is the only one running an issues-driven campaign, and therefore provoking intellectual conversations, and gaining more supporters, daily, across the nation.”

According to him, Tinubu allegedly told his media to destroy Obi at all costs, which “is a clear evidence of their despondency.”

